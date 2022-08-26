Hamburg man awaiting trial in harassment case charged with kidnap and rape of another victim

A Hamburg man accused of kidnapping and raping a woman while awaiting charges for allegedly stalking and harassing another woman was charged with multiple felonies Friday morning, the Erie County District Attorney's Office said.

The suspect, Scott A. Saracina, 62, was arraigned before Town Justice Carl W. Morgan and remanded without bail.

Prosecutors said that about 5 p.m. Tuesday, Saracina took the victim's cellphone out of her purse and bit her finger when she tried to take her phone back while in his car. He then pulled he head back by her hair and made threatening statements. He allegedly drove her to her home in Chautauqua County and then made her go back into his car and took her to his home in Hamburg. He allegedly forcibly raped her in a bedroom before eventually letting her leave.

The victim reported the incident to police and underwent a rape kit.

Saracina was already facing charges for harassing an ex-girlfriend. In February, he allegedly sent unwanted text messages and made multiple phone calls to the woman and went to her home unannounced. He was charged with a misdemeanor count of second-degree aggravated harassment.

A temporary order of protection was issued for the victim and Saracina was released on his own recognizance.

Then in March, he allegedly twice violated the order of protection by calling the victim and then trying to video chat with the victim. In both cases, he was charged with misdemeanors and was released on his own recognizance.