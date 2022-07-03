Hamburg man arrested for DWI after crash in Clarence

State troopers responding to a two-car accident at Wehrle Drive and Transit Road in Clarence on Saturday arrested one of the drivers.
Eric J. Zyers, 42, of Hamburg, was charged with driving while intoxicated, aggravated DWI and failure to stop at a red light.
State Police say Zyers failed a field sobriety test and had a blood alcohol content of 0.18%, exceeding New York State's 0.08 limit. Zyers was also issued traffic tickets for the accident.
Troopers said the accident resulted in injuries, but provided no other details about details of the crash or the nature of the injuries.