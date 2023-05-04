A Hamburg man accused of killing a Buffalo man with an illegal weapon in February was arraigned Thursday in Erie County Court on an indictment charging him with second-degree murder and second-degree criminal possession of a weapon, according to the Erie County District Attorney's Office.

Salvatore S. Rizzo, 36, intentionally shot 40 year-old Slavisa "Slav" Stojanovic with an illegal gun inside of a business on Botsford Place in North Buffalo, prosecutors said. The incident happened about 10:18 a.m. Feb. 9.

Rizzo was arrested a short time later at his residence. Police, following an investigation, allegedly found a loaded, illegal gun inside his vehicle.

Stojanovic, who suffered injuries to his was head and neck, was transported by ambulance to Erie County Medical Center where he died seven days later.

If convicted of the highest charge against him, Rizzo faces a maximum 25 years to life in prison sentence.

Rizzo is scheduled to return to court on June 2 for a pre-trial conference. He remains held without bail.