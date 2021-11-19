 Skip to main content
Hamburg man, 28, accused of injuring 4-month-old puppy
A Hamburg man faces a felony animal cruelty charge for allegedly throwing a puppy to the ground and hitting the dog, according to the Erie County District Attorney's office.

kyle ribarich

Kyle Ribarich, 28, of Hamburg

Kyle Ribarich, 28, was arraigned in Hamburg Town Court on Thursday morning on a charge of aggravated animal cruelty, prosecutors said in a news release.

Ribarich is accused of injuring the dog inside a Hamburg home on the morning of Nov. 13. Prosecutors alleged Ribarich threw the 4-month-old Rottweiler to the ground multiple times and struck the puppy with his hand and a closed fist.

The dog was taken to a veterinarian by its owner where it underwent surgery for a broken leg.

The charge does not qualify for bail, so Ribarich was released on his own recognizance, according to the District Attorney's Office.

Hamburg Town Justice Carl Morgan issued an order of protection for the dog's owner.

Ribarich is scheduled to return to town court on Jan. 11.

