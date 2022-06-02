 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Hamburg High School student charged with making bomb threat

A Hamburg student was charged with making two bomb threats at Hamburg High School.

The student was charged with two counts of making a terroristic threat, a felony.

Superintendent Michael Cornell said a bomb threat was made the evening of April 27. Hamburg police were called, the building was searched with bomb-sniffing dogs and no explosive device was found.

The following day another bomb threat was discovered in a different part of the school. Police were called and students and staff were told to shelter in place. No bomb was found that day.

Police continued their investigation and charged the student Wednesday. The student, a juvenile, was petitioned to Family Court.

The student also will face disciplinary consequences in the district, according to Cornell. 

"We are grateful for our partnership with the Hamburg Village Police. We also appreciate the courage of the students who were willing to step forward, as well as for the actions of our high school staff and administrators," Cornell said in an email to parents and staff.

