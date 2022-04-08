Hamburg church to resume Sunday service after vandal destroyed windows, set fires

A Hamburg church will host a liturgy again on Sunday, after cleaning up thousands of dollars in damages caused by a vandal who broke into the sanctuary, set several small fires and shattered windows with a baseball bat.

St. Matthew’s United Church in Christ on McKinley Parkway was forced to cancel its previously scheduled Sunday service following the attack on April 2 that left several stained-glass windows broken and a small amount of fire damage to a rug in the sanctuary.

Victor Afonin, 20, of Blasdell, was charged with a misdemeanor and three felonies: arson, burglary and criminal mischief, Hamburg police said.

The desecration happened just two weeks before Easter, the most important date on the Christian calendar.

Church Pastor Lynn Morgan declined to comment when The Buffalo News attempted to contact him by telephone. A woman who answered at the church’s main number confirmed that a Palm Sunday service will go on as scheduled at 10 a.m.

In a letter to parishioners posted on Facebook, Morgan described the attack as “hurtful and difficult to absorb.”

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. Support this work for $1 a month

The vandal set fires in the sacristy, on the sanctuary floor near the lectern and in the choir loft, although none of them did extensive damage, Morgan said in his post.

The vandal, who was wielding a baseball bat, fled when a church member confronted him.

The church member took a photograph of the license plate on the Ford Escape in which the vandal drove away.

Hamburg Police were called to the church around 4:40 p.m. and found paper towel rolls smoldering on the floor near the altar, a hymnal that had been set afire and multiple stained-glass windows that were broken. The vandal also plugged a sink drain and turned on the faucet, causing water to overflow, according to a police report. Scranton Fire Co. volunteers put out the small fires.

“It’s hard to imagine that someone would want to attack our church. We don’t know the motivation of the person, but we know that love is stronger than hate and our church will stand together as we move forward from this trauma,” Morgan said in his post. “The God who has stood with us throughout every challenge in the past is with us now and in God’s care we are secure.”

Police were able to use the photograph of the license plate to determine the vehicle was registered to Afonin.

Morgan said he was thankful the vandal did not attack the parishioner who found him.

Formed in 1868 as St. Matthew’s German United Evangelical Protestant Church, members for many years worshiped at a sanctuary in the old Hydraulics neighborhood of Buffalo. The current church was built in 1961 at 5289 McKinley Parkway.

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.