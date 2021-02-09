Hamburg car dealership to pay $110K to settle sexual harassment lawsuit

One of the two employees quit in 2018 because the dealership took no action to stop the alleged actions, the EEOC said. The other employee also left that same year.

Sexual harassment is a form of sex discrimination and violates Title VII of the Civil Rights Act of 1964.

"Sexual harassment in the workplace unfortunately remains a widespread problem," said Jeffrey Burstein, regional attorney for the EEOC’s New York district office.

"The EEOC is committed to take action against businesses that fail to protect their employees from unlawful harassment," said Judy Keenan, director of the New York district office. "We commend these companies for agreeing to take concrete steps to protect their employees from sexual harassment, including providing targeted training and multiple avenues for reporting such misconduct."

James Provenzano, owner of James Mitsubishi and James Cars, could not be reached Tuesday morning.

The EEOC said it filed suit after being unable to reach a settlement with James Cars through its conciliation process.