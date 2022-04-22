 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Half-kilo of cocaine and gun stolen from Georgia cop found in raid at Buffalo home

  • Updated
Two guns, including a Glock stolen from a George cop's personal vehicle, were found during a raid Thursday

A raid Thursday on a house on Minnesota Avenue in the City of Buffalo by the Erie County Sheriff's Office Narcotics and Intelligence Unit and the Buffalo Police Department's Intelligence Unit turned up $50,000 worth of cocaine, a large amount of currency and two loaded guns, including one that was reported stolen from a Georgia police officer's personal vehicle in 2009. 

 Courtesy of the Erie County Sheriff's Office
A half-kilo of cocaine and two loaded handguns, including one that was stolen from a Georgia police officer's personal car 13 years ago, were seized following a raid Thursday on a Minnesota Avenue property, the Erie County Sheriff's Office announced Friday.

The Sheriff's Office provided a close-up photo of the police gun – a Glock 22 .40 caliber handgun – which was etched with the words "Fulton County, Ga Police."

Detail of gun reported stolen from Georgia police officer's personal vehicle

The Erie County Sheriff's Office released a close-up photo of a gun that was recovered during a raid Thursday in Buffalo. It says "Fulton County, Ga Police." Officials said the gun was reported stolen from a George police officer's personal vehicle in 2009.

The raid followed the arrest of Marcus Hunt, 38, of Buffalo, after investigators with the Erie County Sheriff’s Office Narcotics and Intelligence Unit, with assistance from the Buffalo Police Department’s Intelligence Unit, said they observed "drug activity" at a house on Minnesota Avenue, near Eggert Road.

With a search warrant signed by Buffalo City Court Judge Phillip Dabney, officers raided the house and found the cocaine, drug-packing material, a scale and cash, according to the Sheriff's Office. The cocaine has an estimated street value of about $50,000. A half-kilogram, or 500 grams, can yield 5,000 individual doses, sheriff's officials said.

The officers also searched Hunt's car, which was parked in front of the house and discovered the two loaded guns. The second gun was a 9 mm handgun.

Investigators believe that Hunt "was breaking down large quantities of crack cocaine into smaller user amounts, $10.00 and $20.00 bags, resulting in significant drug traffic at the residence," the Sheriff's Office said in a statement.

Hunt, who sheriff's officials said has two prior drug-related convictions, was charged with multiple felony counts of drug and weapons charges and was being held Friday in the Erie County Holding Center.

The Sheriff's Office said that it notified the Fulton County police about the gun and that it would be returned after the case goes through the court process.

