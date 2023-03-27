A hacker has been ordered to repay Wegmans supermarket customers for the groceries he ordered after he broke into their online accounts, U.S. Attorney Trini E. Ross announced.

Maurice Sheftall, 24, of Brooklyn, was sentenced to three years' probation and ordered to pay $41,441 in restitution after entering his guilty plea to fraud and related activity with computers before U.S. District Judge Charles J. Siragusa.

Prosecutors said Sheftall got information about more than 50 people with accounts at wegmans.com, changed their passwords and used their credit card data to place 25 orders for about $9,297 in items for himself and others between Jan. 22, 2021, and July 25, 2021.

Actual losses came to $41,441, prosecutors said, and included reimbursement to customers, credit monitoring for them and the purchase of dark web monitoring to determine how Sheftall got access to their accounts.