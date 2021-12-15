Gym owner charged with trespassing outside Orchard Park School Board meeting

Orchard Park Police charged a gym owner with trespassing before a School Board meeting Tuesday evening.

Police said in a news release that Robert F. Dinero had been advised previously that he was not allowed to be in any Orchard Park Central School building. Dinero reportedly had previous violations of the district code of conduct, police said.

He was told by district staff outside Orchard Park High School before the School Board meeting Tuesday that he was not allowed to go into the building, according to police. He entered and was charged with criminal trespass about 6:50 p.m.

He was released on an appearance ticket.

Dinero said on his Facebook page that he was arrested Tuesday "for allegedly not wearing a mask on a previous occasion."

