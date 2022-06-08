Gunshot victim who drove to hospital with a gun pleads guilty to weapon possession

A Buffalo man who had a gun when he drove himself to the hospital with gunshot wounds pleaded guilty to illegally possessing a firearm and ammunition as a convicted felon, according to federal court documents.

Laquil Hilson, 27, pleaded guilty on June 1 in federal court, after police found a .40-caliber semi-automatic pistol and six rounds of ammunition on the floor of his car on Aug. 16, 2021. Hilson parked his 2008 Jeep Cherokee outside of Erie County Medical Center and entered the emergency room at 4:20 a.m. with several gunshot wounds. ECMC patrol units secured Hilson's parked vehicle, and Buffalo police arrived at the scene two minutes later, when they found the firearm, according to the court documents.