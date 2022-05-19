Guns seized from Grand Island man under red flag law after road rage incident on I-190

State police investigators seized multiple firearms including a "ghost gun" and two assault rifles from a Grand Island man under the state's newly enhanced red flag laws after he allegedly brandished a weapon during a road rage incident Tuesday morning on the I-190.

Victor G. Freeman, 43, was arrested about 8 a.m. Tuesday following the incident on Grand Island.

Investigators said Freeman displayed a handgun to another driver and that it was a a ghost gun which police described as a "loaded polymer pistol that had no serial numbers."

Troopers obtained a "Temporary Extreme Risk Protection Order" for Freeman under the the state's red flag law which allows them to seize weapons from individuals who pose a danger to themselves or others.

State police searched Freeman's home and allegedly found two assault rifles, a shotgun, ghost gun kits and nine high-capacity ammunition magazines, state police said. They shared a photo of what was allegedly seized in a news release Thursday.

Gov. Kathy Hochul announced Tuesday, in response to the May 14 massacre at the Tops Markets store in Buffalo, an executive order requiring state police file for the Temporary Extreme Risk Protection Order whenever they have cause to believe that a person is a threat to others or themselves.

Freeman was arraigned in Grand Island Town Court. He was initially charged with second-degree menacing, second-degree criminal possession of a weapon and fourth-degree criminal possession of a weapon. On Wednesday, following the search of his home, he was charged with felony counts of third-degree criminal possession of a weapon related to the assault rifles, nine counts of third-degree criminal possession of a weapon for the high capacity magazines and third-degree criminal possession of a weapon for the defaced firearm.

He was remanded to the Erie County Holding Center on $25,000 bail.

