Guns, cash and meth seized in Pooley Place raid

Four firearms, including a loaded assault rifle, cash and about 75 grams of methamphetamine were seized in a raid Thursday on Pooley Place, Buffalo police said.
A search warrant was executed at a residence on Pooley Thursday by members of the Buffalo Police Intelligence Unit and SWAT.
Htoo Lwai, 21, was taken into custody and charged with federal counts of possession of a controlled substance and possession of firearms in furtherance of a drug crime, according to court records. He was being held at the Niagara County Jail.
In all, police reported they found two handguns, one that was loaded; a shotgun; the assault rifle; ammunition; nearly $2,000 in cash; methamphetamine; and packaging for distributing drugs.