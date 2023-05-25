A man showed up outside a Cheektowaga Dollar General 5 1/2 years ago with two high-powered rifles and more than 850 rounds of ammunition.

Two bystanders, later hailed as heroes by police, drove a car at the gunman when he took a break from firing his weapon and chased him, interrupting the onslaught.

In the end, only one person – a man who sought cover in a store vestibule – was injured, by bullet fragments in his arm and shoulder.

On Thursday, after being found competent to stand trial about a month ago, the gunman in the would-be mass shooting pleaded guilty in Erie County Court to a second-degree attempted murder charge.

Travis J. Green, 34, will be sentenced to 10 years in prison and five years of post-release supervision under a plea agreement with the District Attorney's Office, said Paul Dell, Green's defense attorney.

With time off for good behavior, and having been incarcerated since the November 2017 shooting, Green is expected to have only about three years of prison time left to serve, Dell said.

County Judge Sheila A. DiTullio scheduled sentencing for July 6.

Green went to into the store at Union Road and Gardenville Parkway West about 2:30 p.m. Nov. 14, 2017, asked for a job application and then became irate, police and prosecutors have said. He went outside to his car to get weapons and ammunition, then fired rounds from the parking lot, some into the air and about 20 at the store. He also came equipped with a ballistic vest and camouflage.

Three customers and several store clerks were inside at the time.

Afterward, Cheektowaga's police chief said it was "a miracle" he was not reading a long list of the names of the dead.

Mark Pinnavaia, owner of Daryll's Car Audio, a neighboring business to the Dollar General, and Christopher Kaufmann, a manager at Daryll's, were praised by police for their actions.

They "stopped the threat," then-Cheektowaga Chief David Zack said at the time.

The only victim with physical injuries, then-53-year-old John Schaefer, was face-to-face outside the store with Green, who had pointed the rifle at his torso.

In the days following this shooting, Green's mother said her son had been going through a lot of stress, including a recent separation from his wife and being fired.

On Thursday, Dell called it a "perfect storm" of events.

Green "just snapped," he said.

Green, who grew up in West Seneca, was declared incompetent to stand trial three times, most recently late last summer. In August, he rejected a plea deal that would have limited his potential prison term to 10 years.

Dell said Green is back on medication. He said he doesn't believe his client will repeat any of that behavior in the future.

Green was indicted on charges of attempted murder, attempted assault, weapons possession and reckless endangerment. Thursday's plea also satisfied a 2018 charge of assault while in a correctional facility for an incident in which Green was accused of punching a jail deputy on the day of his arrest.