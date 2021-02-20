 Skip to main content
Gunman shoots Chelsea Place neighbor who complained about loud knocking
Buffalo police are searching for a suspect they have identified in an early Saturday shooting in the 200 block of Chelsea Place.

Capt. Jeff Rinaldo said the incident stemmed from a dispute between the upper and lower residents of the Chelsea Place home. He said the upstairs resident began complaining about the downstairs resident's boyfriend, who was banging on the downstairs door when his girlfriend would not open.

"The upstairs resident came down, and the boyfriend shoots him in the ribs," Rinaldo said. "Detectives have a suspect in the case and are now actively trying to get him."

Rinaldo identified the victim as Anthony Neasman, 45, who was driven in a civilian vehicle to Erie County Medical Center at about 10:15 a.m. Saturday to seek treatment for the gunshot wound, which left him in stable condition.

Anyone with information is asked to call or text the Confidential TIP-CALL Line at 847-2255.

