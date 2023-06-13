A Buffalo man who killed a bystander in a double shooting has pleaded guilty to first-degree manslaughter, Erie County District Attorney John J. Flynn announced.

Victor M. Cramer-Williams, 28, faces a maximum of 25 years in prison when he returns for sentencing July 24 before Erie County Court Judge James Bargnesi.

Prosecutors said Cramer-Williams fired several shots at a 47-year-old man in an apartment in the 200 block of Auburn Avenue, west of Grant Street, in Buffalo on the night of Jan. 25, 2022, and struck not only his intended victim, but also a woman who was present.

Both were taken to Erie County Medical Center, where Erica M. Ralston, 37, of Buffalo, died Feb. 8. The man was treated and recovered.

Cramer-Williams fled the scene, prosecutors said, and was taken into custody after a chase April 14, 2022, by Buffalo police, the U.S. Marshals Violent Fugitive Task Force and the FBI Safe Streets Task Force after he was located at a home on West Utica Street.

Prosecutors said that during the chase he threw away a black bag which contained an illegal pistol. He then fought with officers and was tased during his arrest.

- Dale Anderson