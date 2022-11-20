Gunman faces 40-year sentence after guilty plea in shootings outside restaurant

A gunman who wounded three people outside a downtown Buffalo restaurant July 4, 2021, has pleaded guilty to one count of second-degree attempted murder and one count of second-degree criminal possession of a weapon, Erie County District Attorney John J. Flynn announced.

David A. Douglas, 23, of Buffalo, faces a maximum of 40 years in prison when he returns for sentencing Dec. 20 before State Supreme Court Justice Debra Givens. He remains held without bail.

The shootings occurred following a scuffle during a robbery attempt at about 12:35 a.m. outside Deep South Taco on Ellicott Street. The victims were treated in Erie County Medical Center for non-life-threatening injuries.

When Douglas was arrested on July 16, 2021, Flynn said, he was found with a loaded illegal handgun.