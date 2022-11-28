Gunman charged in Tops mass shooting pleads guilty to 15 counts

The self-proclaimed white supremacist who meticulously planned and then carried out the mass murder of 10 Black people at the Tops supermarket on Jefferson Avenue pleaded guilty Monday morning to 15 charges against him, guaranteeing he will serve life in prison without the possibility of parole.

Payton Gendron, now 19, of Broome County, appeared before Erie County Judge Susan Eagan Monday morning, a little over six months after the May 14 massacre that left 10 people dead, three wounded and a community scarred by the violent act of hate inflicted at one of the only supermarkets on the East Side of Buffalo.

He had earlier been indicted. In court he pleaded guilty to:

• One count of first-degree domestic act of terrorism motivated by hate.

• 10 counts of first-degree murder.

• Three counts of attempted second-degree murder as a hate crime.

• One count of second-degree criminal possession of a weapon charge.

A person convicted of the charge of first-degree domestic terrorism motivated by hate faces an automatic sentence of life in prison without parole.

Sentencing was scheduled for Feb. 15.

"This racist murderer did not fulfill what he set out to accomplish," District Attorney John Flynn said after the proceeding. "He failed. He failed miserably, because today this city, this community is stronger and better than it ever was. And we have shown the world that racism has no part in our community."

Gendron had also faced 10 second-degree murder counts. But those were dismissed because they were covered by the first-degree murder counts, Eagan said.

The plea means there will be no trial in state court although there could be testimony given as part of the sentencing phase. New York State abolished the death penalty in 2007.

However, Gendron also has been indicted in federal court and the Department of Justice is weighing whether to pursue the death penalty in that case.

Monday's plea in state court is likely aimed at avoiding the federal death penalty, attorneys familiar with the case said.

During the plea hearing, Assistant District Attorney Noha Elnakib detailed the the prosecution's proof that would have been offered at trial. For each of those killed, she said Gendron killed each victim because of the person's race. "The defendant did this because [name] was Black," she said.

Following the court appearance, Gendron's defense lawyers made a brief statement to assembled media. Brian Parker said it was the defense's hope that a final resolution to the state charges "will help in some small way" to keep the focus on the victims and their families.

There was little doubt about Gendron's role in the massacre. He detailed his plans and his hate toward Black people in hundreds of pages of messages he posted online. In them, he described how he picked the location for the mass shooting – a crowded supermarket in a neighborhood he researched had one of the highest concentrations of Black residents in upstate New York. He also wrote about going to the store to do reconnaissance months before the attack, taking note of the security guards and drawing maps of the interior.

And on the day of the attack, he uploaded to a social media server a diary of his hate and plans. He then carried out the killing spree with a Go Pro camera mounted on his helmet and livestreamed as he systematically shot and killed Black shoppers and employees at first outside and then in the aisles of the grocery store, until the platform cut the stream.

He then came outside the store, according to video from bystanders, witnesses and police, as patrol officers arrived at the scene. He pointed his rifle at himself, the officers yelled to him to stop and he laid his weapon down, took off his armor and the police took him into custody.

The entire rampage took 123 seconds.

Those killed were Pearl Young, Ruth Whitfield, Margus D. Morrison, Andre Mackniel, Aaron Salter Jr., Geraldine Talley, Katherine Massey, Roberta A. Drury, Heyward Patterson and Celestine Chaney.

Attorneys for Gendron did not pursue a psychiatric defense in the state case, opting to let an October deadline to file notice of pursuing such a defense to pass.