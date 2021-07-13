Gunfire rings through the night in Niagara Falls

Niagara Falls police responded to three incidents of gunfire early Tuesday morning, including a woman who woke up to 10 bullet holes in her house, according to police reports.
An officer near 30th and Falls streets at about 2:21 a.m. reported hearing about 10 gunshots. At about the same time, a woman called 911 to report gunshots less than half a mile away on D Street, west of Hyde Park Boulevard, according to a report.
The D Street resident who called 911 told police at the scene she and others, including her children, were inside sleeping when she heard multiple shots. In addition to the bullet holes, officers found three shell casings outside and a bullet in a kitchen cabinet.
A little less than two hours later, a woman who was braiding her hair in an apartment on Cleveland Avenue had the dining room mirror she was using at the time shattered by a bullet, according to another police report.
The woman, who lives on Cleveland between 11th and 13th streets, told police she heard two gunshots at about 4:15 a.m. When the second shot rang out, the mirror she was standing in front of shattered, she told officers.
Police found a bullet hole in a dining room window, according to the report. There were children inside the home at the time of the shooting.
About 15 minutes later, an officer near Pine Avenue and Seventh Street reported hearing gunfire, according to a third report. An Eighth Street resident also called 911 to report the sounds.
Investigators found six shell casings in front of a home on Eighth, between Pine and Cedar avenues, according to that report.
In addition to Tuesday's incidents, police who responded to a report of shots on Cudaback Avenue, between 18th and 22nd streets, at about 1:34 a.m. Sunday found 27 shell casings in front of one residence, according to another report.
In this case, police saw 10 bullet holes in the window of the residence, as well as a bullet on the couch and two in a bathtub.
No injuries were reported in any of these shootings.