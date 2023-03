A male was struck multiple times by gunfire just before 2:30 p.m. Sunday in the first block of Proctor Avenue in Buffalo's Kenfield-Langfield neighborhood, according to a spokesman for the Buffalo Police Department.

Police said the victim was transported by ambulance to Erie County Medical Center where he was listed in stable condition.

Police are asking anyone with information about the shooting to call or text the department's Confidential TIPCALL Line at 716-847-2255.