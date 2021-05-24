Gunfire leads to arrest of man accused of firing shotgun from Niagara Falls porch

Niagara Falls police on Friday charged a man who they said fired a shotgun off a second-story balcony on 27th Street, according to a report.
Anton G. Bevilacqua, 21, was charged with reckless endangerment for the incident that occurred at 12:30 p.m.
Bevilacqua allegedly told officers two people in a passing car pointed handguns out the windows at him, according to the report.
The episode wasn't the only one involving gunfire in the city.
At about 10:50 p.m. Saturday, a person inside a vehicle parked on North Avenue, near 21st Street, was fired at by someone in passing car, according to another police report. Police found two bullet holes in the car.
The gunfire continued at about 12:50 a.m. Sunday, when police were called for a report of shots heard on Ashland Avenue, between 17th and 19th streets, according to another report.
Officers did not find anyone hit by the bullets, but did find 10 shell casings in the street in front of one home.
Aaron Besecker
News Staff Reporter
I'm a member of The Buffalo News' breaking news/criminal justice team. I've been reporter at the News since 2007.
