Gunfire in Orchard Park leads to SWAT response, arrest in Buffalo

An Orchard Park man was arrested on a weapons charge in Buffalo early Thursday morning, about four hours after police investigated gunfire on Webster Road near Southwestern Boulevard, Orchard Park police said.

The situation began at roughly 1:12 a.m., when police received several 911 calls about shots fired at 5925 Webster Road, police said in a news release.

Callers told police a man had been firing a handgun at other people and that he was fleeing the area in a vehicle while still in possession of the weapon.

An Orchard Park police officer found the suspect's vehicle unoccupied at the intersection of Webster and Southwestern.

Police set up a perimeter and learned the man also had an AR-15 rifle in his possession, the department said.

SWAT units from Orchard Park and Hamburg responded to the scene, along with officers from West Seneca, Hamburg, state troopers and Erie County sheriff's deputies. Law enforcement enlarged the perimeter and searched the area.

At about 3:15 a.m., a 911 caller reported the man was at an address in Buffalo. When Buffalo police officers arrived, the man ran.

A search by Buffalo police, as well as SWAT officers and the Sheriff's Office's helicopter ended at about 5 a.m., when the man was taken into custody off South Park Avenue, police said.

The man had arrived at the Buffalo address in a 3/4-ton dump truck stolen from an Orchard Park auto repair shop, police said.

Jeremy Page, 45, was charged with second-degree criminal possession of a weapon, fourth-degree grand larceny and third-degree unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, police said.

A K-9 officer from the Sheriff's Office found a handgun "a short distance" from the abandoned vehicle at Southwestern and Webster.

No AR-15 had yet been recovered as of Thursday afternoon.

Page was arraigned in Orchard Park Town Court, where a judge ordered he be held without bail.

Orchard Park police are continuing to investigate.