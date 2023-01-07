 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Gunfire hits man's leg in Niagara County's Town of Wilson

A man was shot in the Town of Wilson, and the Niagara County Sheriff's Office is asking the public for information about the crime.

The 35-year-old was hit in a lower leg outside a residence on Daniels Road, the Sheriff's Office said Saturday morning on Facebook, without giving a time for the incident. He was treated at Erie County Medical Center.

Anyone with information should call the Sheriff's Office at 716-438-3394 or its Criminal Investigation Bureau at 716-438-3327.

