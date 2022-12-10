Gunfire detection system ShotSpotter may be up and running in Buffalo's Masten District in May or June

A six-month test of an "acoustic gunshot detection service" in the Masten District is on track to start in May or June, pending approval by the Common Council, representatives of the company said Saturday.

Plans for a pilot program using technology from ShotSpotter continue to move forward, with city lawmakers expected to soon consider approving a contract with no financial cost to the city while it evaluates the service, officials said following a public meeting in the Delavan Grider Community Center.

Buffalo police and the company say installing the system would allow officers to respond more quickly to shooting scenes, which would allow shooting victims to get treatment sooner and would boost the chance of police being able to collect evidence.

Supporters also say the system of sound sensors would notify them of incidents of gunfire that don't get reported by people calling 911.

ShotSpotter's detection system should be considered another tool to be used in addressing the problem of gun violence, said Masten Council Member Ulysees Wingo, who has said residents in his district strongly support trying out the technology.

"It's about adding to what we already have," Wingo said.

And if the new system doesn't work, the city won't sign up to be a paying customer, he said.

Mayor Byron W. Brown included funding for ShotSpotter in his budget proposal earlier this year, but lawmakers pulled the funds after criticism from some residents, advocates and community leaders.

Critics of ShotSpotter question whether there's any evidence the system reduces gun violence and argue using the system causes other problems.

Buffalo police have said they don't know how much gunfire in the city goes unreported. ShotSpotter representatives have cited a 2016 analysis of data from Washington, D.C., and Oakland, Calif., that found "only 12% of gunfire incidents result in a 911 call to report gunshots."

At the meeting Saturday, they asserted less than 20% of gunfire incidents get reported, on average.

The company would set up its equipment for the pilot program in locations existing police data show are "hot spots" for gunfire, said Ron Teachman, director of public safety solutions for the company.

The sensors would be placed on rooftops on private property, with permission, as well as on utility poles.

When the system – which includes computer analysis of the sounds as well as human review – determines there's been gunfire, officers are notified through the laptops or tablets in their cars, and they can also get notifications to their phones or smartwatches, Teachman said.

The company guarantees it will notify police of 90% of outdoor, unsuppressed gunfire in areas where the system is set up and notifications will be delivered to police in 60 seconds or less, he said.

Data about incidents of gunfire in Buffalo collected by ShotSpotter would be provided to the Buffalo Police Department, along with any stakeholder the department designates.

ShotSpotter's detection system is used in about 140 cities across the country, including Rochester and Syracuse, the company says.

In Brown's budget proposal, he called for $250,000 in spending on the system in the first year, with subsequent annual costs estimated about $70,000 per square mile of coverage.

Some opponents of the adoption of ShotSpotter have pointed to a Johns Hopkins University study that concluded ShotSpotter had no significant impact on "firearm-related homicides or arrest outcomes" in 68 counties over 17 years.

They've also argued its implementation increases the use of "stop and frisk" tactics by police and leads to limited evidence of gun crimes or arrests.