A Jamestown man who stole guns and was convicted of being a felon in possession of a firearm has been sentenced by U.S. District Judge Richard J. Arcara to 6½ years in prison, U.S. Attorney Trini E. Ross reported.

Ross said Angelo Pollino, 35, acquired a .380 caliber pistol, a Glock pistol and a .38 caliber revolver when he and two other men broke into a home Jan. 24, 2019, in the Town of Ellicott.

Pollino and the other men used bank and credit cards stolen in the burglary at various places in New York and Pennsylvania and Pollino traded the pistol and the revolver for heroin.

Prosecutors noted that Pollino was convicted in Chautauqua County Court in January 2012 on charges of third-degree burglary and fourth-degree criminal possession of stolen property and is legally prohibited from possessing a gun.