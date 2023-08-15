A Lewiston man faces gun possession and other charges and a Niagara Falls man was charged with driving while intoxicated after a traffic stop in Wheatfield early Tuesday, the Niagara County Sheriff's Office said.

A deputy pulled over a vehicle on Williams Road, near River Road, at 12:27 a.m., the Sheriff's Office said in a news release.

The deputy recognized a backseat passenger who had several outstanding arrest warrants. As the passenger was being asked to exit the vehicle, the driver started to flee. Another deputy deployed a Taser and took him into custody.

The backseat passenger also fled on foot but was taken into custody a short distance away, the Sheriff's Office said.

A loaded .38-caliber handgun was found on the ground just outside the rear passenger door.

Jeremiah T. Kraft, 30, of Lewiston, was charged with criminal possession of a weapon, resisting arrest and obstruction of governmental administration.

Michael D. Ramos, 30, of the Falls, was charged with DWI, resisting arrest and other charges.