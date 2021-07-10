Gun owners turn in 196 firearms during buyback program in Niagara Falls

A gun buyback program hosted Saturday by the state Attorney General's Office and Niagara Falls Police Department yielded 196 weapons.

The state program takes working and nonworking, unloaded firearms – with no questions asked – in exchange for compensation on-site.

More than 3,600 firearms have been turned in during gun buyback events since 2013, including about 1,600 since Attorney General Letitia James took office in 2019.

Firearms collected in Niagara Falls included 92 handguns, 80 long guns, four assault rifles, and 20 nonworking or antique guns.

The Attorney General's Office has hosted eight gun buybacks this year across the state as gun violence intensified in Buffalo and many other parts of the U.S.; during the past two weeks, the office has removed 24 guns, including 10 ghost guns, during takedowns of violent groups terrorizing the state.

“Gun violence is a public health crisis that is endangering communities across the state,” James said in a statement. “From going after the violent drug rings responsible for this violence, to hosting these gun buybacks statewide, we are doing everything in our power to get guns off our streets and out of dangerous hands. We thank our partners in law enforcement for their invaluable support in this effort and shared commitment to ensuring all New Yorkers are safe.”

