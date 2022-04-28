 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Gun found in carry-on luggage at Buffalo Niagara International Airport

Buffalo Niagara International Airport security discovered a loaded handgun Thursday in the carry-on bag of a Chautauqua County man in the security checkpoint. 

A Transportation Security Administration officer saw the .38 caliber gun on the X-ray monitor and TSA officials notified Niagara Frontier Transportation Police, according to the TSA. 

The Silver Creek man, who was not identified, voluntarily surrendered his gun to police for destruction. Bringing a gun to an airport checkpoint carries a federal civil penalty.

“Carrying a gun to an airport security checkpoint is illegal and has serious consequences to our operation and to the traveling public. As a result of this incident, this individual faces a stiff federal financial civil penalty. When you add up what he is likely to spend in attorney fees and the various financial penalties, this mistake will likely run him into the thousands of dollars," said Bart R. Johnson, TSA federal security director for upstate New York.

