Amherst police arrested three people Tuesday night after investigating reports that occupants of a vehicle were checking doors of parked vehicles.

Police located a vehicle matching the description in a lot in the area of Sheridan Drive and Evans Street.

The driver of the vehicle, a Hyundai Elantra reported stolen out of Cheektowaga, fled from police but the car hit a curb and became immobile, Amherst police said in a news release.

The three vehicle occupants fled on foot, and officers took two into custody after a short foot pursuit. The third person was subsequently located.

Police found unspecified narcotics in the vehicle and officers reported seeing one of the fleeing occupants throw away a handgun.

Jashawn Fields, 21, Ernest Holloway, 21, and Josphina Wal, 22, all of Buffalo, face drug possession, possession of stolen property and other charges.

Holloway also faces charges of gun possession, while Wal faces additional charges of resisting arrest and Fields was charged with unlawfully fleeing police in a vehicle.

The number of stolen cars reported through the end of April in Amherst was 114 – up from 71 over the same period last year. That's a 60% increase, according to data released by the Amherst Police Department.

