A gun case against a parolee has ended in a plea deal that could spare him many years in prison.

The case against Genile Wilson, 47, became more complicated when a parole officer involved in his case was later charged with planting evidence in a separate case.

Prosecutors from the Erie County District Attorney's Office had asked the judge to bar Wilson's defense attorney from being able to refer to the other case.

"Our position would have been that people don't just do this once," said defense attorney Nicholas Texido, who represents Wilson.

Erie County Judge Suzanne Maxwell Barnes had yet to rule on the DA's request and had been scheduled to listen to arguments over it Thursday.

Instead, Wilson pleaded guilty to third-degree criminal possession of a weapon, a class D, nonviolent felony.

Wilson was initially charged with second-degree criminal possession of a weapon, a class C felony. If Wilson had been convicted of that initial charge at a trial, it would have been his third violent felony and exposed him to a stiffer sentence.

When sentenced on May 8, Wilson will face 3½ to 7 years in prison. Had he been convicted of the class C felony, he would have faced a prison sentence anywhere from 16 years to life to 25 years to life.

"He was facing quite a bit of time if convicted," Texido said. "It was a case that was certainly triable, but just given the offer and the exposure that he faced if he was convicted by a jury, we decided to limit his exposure."

Buffalo police arrested Wilson in May 2021 after parole officers on their way to conduct a search encountered him on East Ferry Avenue.

Wilson ran from the parole officers, according to prosecutors, and Buffalo police found a handgun in a driveway on Goulding Avenue in the Hamlin Park neighborhood.

Wilson's parole officer's partner at the time, Eliezer Rosario II, faces charges in Buffalo City Court after admitting during court testimony in June that he planted evidence in a November 2020 gun and drug case and also lied about it.

Rosario was at the scene in May 2021 when the gun was found on Goulding.

Rosario was in the vicinity at the time, but the gun was found by Buffalo police, a spokeswoman for the Erie County District Attorney's Office said in an email.

The gun was found about 90 feet from Wilson, Texido said. Footage from Buffalo police body-warn cameras that was turned over to the defense begins with police officers standing over the gun, he said.

Prosecutors had initially planned to call Rosario as a witness in the case, but changed their plans after his admission on the stand last year, Texido said.

"All in all, I'd commend the District Attorney's Office for offering the reduced plea under these circumstances," Texido said. "While it's not the exact result we wanted, it's a fair resolution that appears to take some of our concerns into account."