Gun at Frontier middle a reminder of 2019 law requiring safe storage around kids, advocates say

A September incident in which a 12-year-old boy allegedly brought a loaded pistol, a loaded magazine and loose rounds to Frontier Middle School led to charges against the woman who owned the gun.

Two weeks after the school incident, a Hamburg woman was charged with failing to safely store the gun.

She is among the first in the state to be charged as the result of legislation passed in 2019 aimed at keeping guns away from children.

The 2019 law is known as Nicholas' Law, named after Nicholas Naumkin, a 12-year-old boy from Saratoga Springs who was killed in 2010 when his friend accidentally shot him with his father's unsecured gun.

"We fought for this for years," said Paul McQuillen, executive director of Buffalo-based Gun Sense New York, which advocates for laws that reduce gun violence and deaths.

The law requires owners of handguns, rifles and shotguns to safely store such weapons, either by keeping the weapons locked up or using a locking device on the firearm if there is a child under 16 who lives in the house or if there is a reasonable chance a child may visit the house.