Guilty plea in fatal stabbing leads to 21-year sentence

A 22-year-old man who pleaded guilty to a fatal stabbing has been sentenced to spend his next 21 years in prison, Erie County District Attorney John J. Flynn announced.

Tavion Turner of Jamestown also was ordered by Chautauqua County Court Judge David Foley to undergo five years of post-release supervision. Turner pleaded guilty to first-degree manslaughter on July 26, the day his jury trial was scheduled to begin.

He was charged with stabbing Dyllan Ownbey, 22, during a fight Nov. 28, 2017, on Willard Street in Jamestown. Ownbey died in UPMC Chautauqua hospital from a wound in his upper chest, prosecutors said.

The Erie County District Attorney’s Office was brought in as special prosecutor in the case after Turner’s defense attorney, Jason Schmidt, was elected Chautauqua County district attorney last year.

