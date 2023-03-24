Dequan I. Richardson pleaded guilty Friday morning to shooting into a crowd during a fireworks celebration in July 2021, killing a 3-year-old child and wounding three men.

A loud, piercing cry was heard from a woman in the Erie County courtroom as the name of young victim, Shaquelle Walker Jr., who was shot while riding his bicycle, was read. Sobbing and stomping her feet against the ground, the woman was consoled with a hug.

Richardson, 24, pleaded guilty to second-degree murder, three counts of assault and a weapons charge before Erie County Judge Susan Eagan for the July shooting, as well as first-degree attempted robbery and unlawfully fleeing from a police officer from a January 2021 arrest.

Richardson's case was scheduled to go to trial next month, but as part of Friday's plea deal, the judge agreed he could serve his sentences concurrently rather than consecutively, crediting him for "taking responsibility" by pleading guilty to a substantial charge. A guilty plea to second-degree murder results in 25 years to life in prison. Richardson remained remanded without bail and is slated to be sentenced May 17.

Richardson appeared in court wearing orange prison garb, pink Crocs and had his arms chained to his waist. He responded to the judge's questions with either "yes," "yes, ma'am" or "guilty," and was asked to speak up by the judge while pleading guilty to each charge. He acknowledged that he had met regularly with a mental health counselor while in the Erie County Holding Center. He was joined in the courtroom by defense attorney Timothy Hennessy, while defense attorney James Auricchio also worked on the case.

On the night of July 5, 2021, a crowd gathered to watch an impromptu fireworks display on Donovan Drive in the Ferry Grider Homes. Authorities said that at least two people opened fire into the crowd at about 11 p.m., firing at least 40 rounds.

Shaquelle was shot in the head and rushed to Erie County Medical Center. He was taken off life support four days later after he was declared brain dead. His family donated his organs. Erie County District Attorney John J. Flynn said Shaquelle was not the intended target of the shooting. Three men suffered gunshot wounds in the same incident.

Two days after the quadruple shooting, a Cheektowaga couple – Richardson, then 22, and Jonay B. Robinson, then 25 – were arrested on weapons and drug charges. Both were later indicted on the murder, assault and weapons charges.

Robinson's trial is scheduled to begin in April. She is accused of being the driver in the shooting that killed Walker.

The death of "Baby Quelle," as his family members called him, shocked the city. A community event was held in the child's memory, and a Ferry-Grider community room – with a TV, children's books and a lunch area – has since been named after him, the Buffalo Municipal Housing Authority confirmed Friday.

The 3-year-old's death came amid of wave of gun violence. The quadruple shooting on Donovan Drive capped a three-day Fourth of July weekend that saw 21 people injured in 13 shootings. It was a violent stretch amid an already increased period of shootings, both in Buffalo and across the United States.

Mayor Byron Brown called the shooting "senseless" and "tragic."

Following the shooting, law enforcement launched several new initiatives aimed at targeting the "small number" of individuals involved in gun violence in the city.

News staff reporter Aaron Besecker contributed to this article.