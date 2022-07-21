Guilty plea in 2015 Niagara Falls dismemberment case

The man accused of killing a Niagara Falls woman and sawing her body into pieces in 2015 pleaded guilty to second-degree murder in Niagara County Court on Thursday, the County District Attorney's Office said.

Family mourns woman found dismembered in abandoned Falls house Investigators looking into the death and dismemberment of Terri Lynn Bills search near Duck Island – the same area where the remains of Loretta Jo Gates, who was related to Bills, were found in 2012 under similar

County Judge John Ottaviano promised to sentence Yasin Abdu-Sabur to 18 years to life in prison at his sentencing, the District Attorney's Office said.

Abdu-Sabur, 38, was charged with killing Terri Lynn Bills, 46, in his Pierce Avenue home on June 6, 2015. Bills' body was found without its head, arms and feet 10 days later in a house on Willow Avenue.

Abdu-Sabur is scheduled to be sentenced Sept. 22.