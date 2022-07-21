 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Guilty plea in 2015 Niagara Falls dismemberment case

Yasin Abdu-Sabur is arraigned in the 2015 murder of Terri Lynn Bills on March 3, 2020, in the Niagara County Courthouse in Lockport. 

The man accused of killing a Niagara Falls woman and sawing her body into pieces in 2015 pleaded guilty to second-degree murder in Niagara County Court on Thursday, the County District Attorney's Office said.

County Judge John Ottaviano promised to sentence Yasin Abdu-Sabur to 18 years to life in prison at his sentencing, the District Attorney's Office said.

Abdu-Sabur, 38, was charged with killing Terri Lynn Bills, 46, in his Pierce Avenue home on June 6, 2015. Bills' body was found without its head, arms and feet 10 days later in a house on Willow Avenue.

Abdu-Sabur is scheduled to be sentenced Sept. 22.

