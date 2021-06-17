 Skip to main content
Guilty plea entered in home invasion where wounded resident killed attacker
Lewiston shooting suspects

Matthew M. Dubuc, left, and Michael S. Printup were charged in connection with a home invasion and shooting about 5 a.m. March 1, 2020, on the Tuscarora Reservation.

 Photos provided by Lewiston Police

A Tuscarora Reservation man faces up to 15 years in prison for his role in a violent home invasion in which the resident was shot, but fired back and killed one of the three assailants.

Matthew M. Dubuc, 25, pleaded guilty Thursday in Niagara County Court to a reduced charge of attempted first-degree assault.

The other surviving invader, Michael S. Printup, 19, of Niagara Falls, pleaded guilty to the same charge Dec. 7.

Judge Matthew J. Murphy III is to sentence Printup June 24 and Dubuc Aug. 13.

Dubuc, Printup and Christian R. Williams, 18, of Niagara Falls, entered the Mount Hope Road home of Galen Fischer, then 55, in the early hours of March 1, 2020.

"It is my opinion that at least two of the members of the group had firearms," First Assistant District Attorney Doreen M. Hoffmann said in court.

During a May 17 court session, the prosecutor said Fischer was "shot several times, including with a shotgun as well as with a handgun."

But Fischer managed to grab a .22-caliber rifle and shoot Williams in the back, police reported at the time.

After a 15-minute chase, police stopped a car at Lockport and Walmore roads and found Williams dead inside the vehicle, which also contained Dubuc, Printup and a juvenile female, who was not charged, Hoffman said after the original arraignment.

On May 17, when the plea offer fell through because Dubuc denied having a gun, Hoffmann said she thought Dubuc had a shotgun.

Thursday, under questioning by the judge, Dubuc admitted having a gun in Fischer's home. "I shot at him," Dubuc said, adding he didn't know if his shot had struck Fischer.

"Was this some kind of drug ripoff?" Murphy asked the prosecutor.

"I do believe that was probably the intent," Hoffmann answered.

Dubuc answered yes when Murphy asked if the intruders intended to steal drugs or cash.

The Buffalo News reported at the time of the incident that Fischer told investigators he believed the intruders wanted to steal firearms. Officers said then that they found several guns, knives and ammunition in the house, as well as a scale and drug paraphernalia.

