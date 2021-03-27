 Skip to main content
Guilty plea entered in brutal beating of Hartland man
Jessi Rounds

Jessi J. Rounds 

 Courtesy Niagara County Sheriff's Office

One of two men accused of beating a Hartland man after chasing the victim into his home pleaded guilty Friday in Niagara County Court.

Jessi J. Rounds, 32, of Medina, admitted to second-degree assault. He could go to prison for as long as seven years when he is sentenced May 25 by Judge Matthew J. Murphy III.

Charges remain pending against Charles A. Miller, 30, of Lyndonville.

The 44-year-old victim, beaten in his home on Hartland-Somerset Townline Road Jan. 28, 2020, spent about two months in a hospital recovering from injuries including a bruised airway and facial fractures, Assistant District Attorney Ryan K. Parisi said when the suspects were arraigned in January.

