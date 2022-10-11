Guilty: Erie County jury convicts man in 44-year-old homicide

An Erie County jury on Tuesday afternoon convicted John Sauberan of killing Linda Tschari in 1978.

The guilty verdict to a charge of second-degree murder came after about 2½ hours of deliberations.

Family members cried after the verdict was read. They hugged in the courtroom after Sauberan was led away in handcuffs.

In the back of the courtroom, some family members hugged Buffalo police cold case detective Mary Evans, who pursued the case after being contacted by the family in 2016.

Sauberan's defense attorneys on Tuesday asked the jury to acquit their client because they say DNA evidence collected in 1978 was contaminated.

Prosecutors described the DNA evidence to the jury as "significant," with science supporting what appeared to be the minuscule chances the DNA came from someone else besides Sauberan.

After attorneys on both sides delivered closing arguments, an Erie County jury began deliberating the second-degree murder charge against Sauberan on Tuesday afternoon. Sauberan was charged in 2020 with the homicide of Linda Tschari after prosecutors linked crime scene evidence to Sauberan through DNA analysis.

Tschari's brother found Tschari's body on the afternoon of Feb. 8, 1978, inside the cottage on Pooley Place on Buffalo's West Side where she lived. The 19-year-old had been fatally stabbed.

"He turned her home into her tomb as he let her lie there and bleed to death," Assistant District Attorney Ashley Morgan told jurors.

Sauberan's trial began Oct. 3, prosecutors rested their case Wednesday and the defense rested its case Thursday. Sauberan, 63, was also known as John Fullagar.

Blood samples taken from three areas of Tschari's home, analyzed for DNA decades later, led to a hit in a national DNA database in 2019.

The strength of the DNA evidence varies by item, though several results put the chances that the DNA is from someone other than Sauberan as one in billions, the prosecution's DNA expert testified.

"Those numbers are undisputed and supported by scientific evidence," Morgan told the jury on Tuesday.

Defense attorneys sought to raise doubts in jurors' minds about police evidence collection practices, pointing to what they called the possibility that Sauberan's DNA was either present at the scene before the crime or that it was transferred to items of evidence afterwards.

A photo from the crime scene showed a police radio sitting on a table in Tschari's home as detectives collected evidence, something defense attorneys argued could lead to contamination. The defense has also suggested fingerprint brushes used by police could have transferred DNA from prior crime scenes.

"If you believe it's reasonably possible it was contaminated, you must find Mr. Sauberan not guilty," Paul Dell said in his hourlong closing argument.

Sauberan's attorneys also have argued that the quality of the DNA samples collected in 1978 were missing some genetic information that, if present, could have excluded their client.

Prosecutors told the jury believing Sauberan's DNA got onto evidence through contamination "is based on complete speculation with zero credible evidence to support that theory."

Prosecutors called nine witnesses, including Howard Tschari, the victim's brother, and Peter DuBiel, one of the first police officers at the scene in 1978.

The defense's case consisted of a retired FBI special agent who testified about the validity of DNA evidence.

Cold case detectives from the Buffalo Police Department began looking into the case in 2006. Some DNA analysis on case evidence was completed in 2007.

In 2019, the Erie County Central Police Services forensic lab was notified of a hit in the national database to a sample of Sauberan's DNA collected in 2008 in Oregon.

Among the prosecution's DNA evidence was a sample from a blood stain found in a first-floor hallway of the cottage. The chance that sample was taken from a randomly selected person in the United States unrelated to Sauberan was at least one in 3.854 billion, forensic biologist Amanda Finbar testified last week.

Sauberan's sentencing before County Judge Sheila DiTullio was scheduled for Dec. 13.