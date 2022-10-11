Guilty: Erie County jury convicts man in 1978 homicide

No witnesses saw 19-year-old Linda Tschari get fatally stabbed 44 years ago in her West Side cottage.

But blood evidence collected at the scene analyzed for DNA decades later brought the killer to justice, according to Erie County prosecutors.

"The DNA evidence became a witness and provided you with evidence no other witness could," Assistant District Attorney Ashley Morgan told the jurors during her closing arguments Tuesday morning.

After about 2½ hours of deliberations, the jury convicted John M. Sauberan, 63, of second-degree murder in the 1978 killing of Tschari in her home on Pooley Place, off Grant Street.

Inside the packed courtroom, Tschari's family members cried after the verdict was read. They hugged after Sauberan was led away in handcuffs.

In the back of the courtroom, some family members hugged Buffalo police cold case Detective Mary Evans, who pursued the case after being contacted by the family in 2016.

Sauberan, also known as John Fullagar, faces 25 years to life in prison at his sentencing, scheduled for Dec. 13.

After the verdict, defense attorney Paul Dell, who along with Brian Towey represented Sauberan, said his client was disappointed in the outcome and plans to file an appeal. Dell said he, himself, was surprised by the jury's verdict.

Tschari's brother found her body in a pool of blood in her living room about 2:30 p.m. Feb. 8, 1978. Sauberan was charged with Tschari's murder in 2020 after prosecutors linked crime scene evidence to Sauberan through DNA analysis.

In closing arguments delivered Tuesday morning, Sauberan's defense attorneys asked the jury to acquit their client because they say the DNA evidence collected in 1978 was contaminated.

Prosecutors described the DNA evidence to the jury as "significant," with science supporting what appeared to be the minuscule chances the DNA came from someone else besides Sauberan.

Sauberan's trial began Oct. 3, prosecutors rested their case Wednesday and the defense rested its case Thursday.

Blood samples taken from three areas of Tschari's home, analyzed for DNA decades later, led to a hit in a national DNA database in 2019.

The strength of the DNA evidence varied by item, though several results put the chances that the DNA is from someone other than Sauberan as one in billions, the prosecution's DNA expert testified.

"Those numbers are undisputed and supported by scientific evidence," Morgan told the jury on Tuesday.

Defense attorneys sought to raise doubts in jurors' minds about police evidence collection practices, pointing to what they called the possibility that Sauberan's DNA was either present at the scene before the crime or that it was transferred to items of evidence afterwards.

A photo from the crime scene showed a police radio sitting on a table in Tschari's home as detectives collected evidence, something defense attorneys argued could lead to contamination. The defense has also suggested fingerprint brushes used by police could have transferred DNA from prior crime scenes.

"If you believe it's reasonably possible it was contaminated, you must find Mr. Sauberan not guilty," Dell said in his hourlong closing argument.

Sauberan's attorneys also argued that the quality of the DNA samples collected in 1978 were missing some genetic information that, if present, could have excluded their client.

Morgan, who prosecuted the case along with Assistant District Attorney Ryan Flaherty, told the jury believing Sauberan's DNA got onto evidence through contamination "is based on complete speculation with zero credible evidence to support that theory."

Prosecutors called nine witnesses, including Howard Tschari, the victim's brother, and Peter Dubiel, one of the first police officers at the scene in 1978.

The defense's case consisted of a retired FBI special agent who testified about evidence collection procedures and requirements for the chain of custody of evidence. The defense also called its own DNA expert.

Cold case detectives from the Buffalo Police Department began looking into the case in 2006. Some DNA analysis on case evidence was completed in 2007.

In 2019, the Erie County Central Police Services forensic lab was notified of a hit in the national database to a sample of Sauberan's DNA collected in 2008 in Oregon.

Among the prosecution's DNA evidence was a sample from a blood stain found in a first-floor hallway of the cottage. The chance that sample was taken from a randomly selected person in the United States unrelated to Sauberan was at least one in 3.854 billion, forensic biologist Amanda Finbar testified last week.