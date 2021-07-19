 Skip to main content
Group severely injures man in Ninth Street attack in Niagara Falls
A man suffered severe head and facial injuries Sunday after he was struck with a baseball bat and stomped by four people in an attack on Ninth Street, according to a Niagara Falls police report.

Officers responded at 5:15 p.m. to a beating that happened on Ninth, between Ferry Avenue and Niagara Street, according to the report.

A group of four men attacked the victim and then left the area in a vehicle, witnesses told police.

The victim was conscious when the officer arrived, but his speech was unintelligible due to his injuries. The victim's injuries included spinal fluid leaking from his ears, an ambulance crew told police.

The victim, who refused to cooperate with police, was taken to Niagara Falls Memorial Medical Center and was expected to be transferred to Erie County Medical Center .

The victim's age was redacted from the police report. The victim's condition also was not immediately available Monday morning.

