The raw pain and frustration felt by the family of the SUNY Buffalo State student who was fatally stabbed last fall on the University at Buffalo North Campus was on display Monday in downtown Buffalo.

Tyler X. Lewis' loved ones, their attorneys and community activists held a news conference outside the Erie County Courthouse to seek justice for the 19-year-old and to press the Erie County District Attorney's Office to bring charges in his killing.

Grief was the overwhelming emotion, as Lewis' mother, Roquishia, was left overcome by tears and unable to speak in front of the gathered cameras.

Those attending the event also showed flashes of anger as they questioned why five months have passed without any arrest in the death of a young Black man.

"We've had no time to grieve. We've been fighting for justice and having to take matters into our own hands. And that is due to the DA's incompetency and lack of concern for this case," said Karla Longmore, Lewis' girlfriend.

The Erie County District Attorney's Office has declined to comment on specifics of the case while it remains under investigation. An attorney for the Lewis family said Monday the case is in front of a grand jury.

But, following the news conference, Erie County District Attorney John Flynn told The Buffalo News that his prosecutors have met with the Lewis family numerous times since last October and have provided regular updates.

"Any claim that we aren't being transparent with the Lewis family is completely false," Flynn said.

Tyler Lewis was a sophomore from Long Island majoring in pre-business administration at Buffalo State. He was killed just before 7:30 p.m. Oct. 14 outside a freshman dorm in the Ellicott Complex's Richmond Quad on the UB North Campus in Amherst, the university said at the time.

Police responded to a report of a person with a chest wound, and Lewis was pronounced dead at Erie County Medical Center.

UB police one day later said they had a "person of interest" in Lewis' killing. He was described as a white man, between 19 and 22 years old and roughly 5-feet, 5-inches to 5-feet, 9-inches tall.

He had light brown hair and a medium build, and was wearing a mustard-colored shirt covered in blood, according to the university.

He had "significant facial injuries," the university said, and left the area in a black, four-door sedan.

No one has been arrested as the investigation approaches the five-month mark.

University at Buffalo police say they have concluded their investigation but have declined to reveal their findings.

The District Attorney's Office has declined to publicly explain why no one has been charged in Lewis' death.

This is a developing story. Please come back for updates.