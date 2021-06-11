Grider Street man killed in porch shooting

A Buffalo man was fatally shot while on his porch Thursday night, police said.
The man was on a porch at a residence on Grider Street near East Delavan Avenue when someone opened fire at about 11:15 p.m.
The victim, identified as a 25-year-old Buffalo man, was taken to Erie County Medical Center, which is about a block away from the scene of the shooting, where he was later declared dead.
Police asked anyone with information about the incident to call or text the police confidential tip line at 716-847-2255.
The killing is at least the 40th homicide in the city of Buffalo so far this year.
Maki Becker
Maki Becker
