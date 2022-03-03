 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Grand jury refuses to indict Niagara Falls murder convict on sex charges
Grand jury refuses to indict Niagara Falls murder convict on sex charges

A Niagara Falls man who was paroled after serving 17 years for his role in a murder will not be prosecuted for his 2020 arrest on sex charges.

The January Niagara County grand jury voted not to indict Kyle A. Cummings, District Attorney Brian D. Seaman said Thursday.

Seaman declined to discuss the evidence in the case. "Despite our best efforts, we were unable to secure an indictment," he said.

His predecessor, Caroline A. Wojtaszek, announced Cummings' arrest June 10, 2020. He was charged with two counts of second-degree rape, three counts of sexual abuse and one count of child endangerment. The second-degree rape charge meant the alleged victim was 14 or 15 years old.

Cummings, 34, was sentenced to six years to life in prison for taking part as a juvenile in the brutal murder of Jennifer Bolender on a Niagara Falls highway overpass in 2002.

Cummings, paroled in 2019, was held as a parole violator after the rape arrest, but was released again in October, Seaman said.

