Grand jury indicts woman accused of running over trooper on Bailey Avenue

Davis was shot twice by troopers as she drove through the police line.

She is accused of driving over Trooper Ronald L. Ensminger, who suffered a shattered pelvis and broken leg and has not been able to return to work, Erie County District Attorney John J. Flynn Jr. said Wednesday during a news conference.

At the time of the incident, authorities said a Buffalo police officer and a second trooper were also struck and suffered minor injuries, but investigators no longer believe that to be the case, Flynn said Wednesday. The Buffalo officer was not hit and the trooper was likely hit in the hand by a bullet fired by one of the other troopers.

Flynn made clear that he doesn't believe Davis' supporters' assertions that she accidentally drove over the trooper.

He said footage taken by an Erie County sheriff's helicopter which was above the scene showed many other vehicles on Bailey Avenue that night all turned around as they approached the line of police in the road.

"She didn't," Flynn said. "She plowed into that barricade," he said, noting that she continued driving and made a left hand turn, going "nine or 10 blocks" before being pulled over by police.

"She ran over a state trooper and seriously injured him and could have killed him. But thank God he didn't [die]," Flynn said.

