Grand jury indicts woman accused of running over trooper on Bailey Avenue

Nine months after she drove through a line of police in riot gear and ran over a state trooper during a demonstration, Deyanna Davis was indicted by a grand jury on two charges of first-degree assault.
If convicted, she faces up to 25 years behind bars.
Davis, who has been free on $200,000 bail, was arraigned Wednesday afternoon on the charges. In addition, a grand jury indicted a passenger in her vehicle, Semaj Pigram, on a count of second-degree criminal possession of a weapon.
Davis' case drew attention from protesters amid Black Lives Matter demonstrations that took place in Buffalo in late May and early June following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis at the hands of police officers.
On June 1, a nonviolent march from downtown ended in front of the Buffalo Police Department's Northeast District Station on Bailey Avenue. Other people drawn to the protest stayed after the formal protest. People threw rocks toward heavily armed police who surrounded the police station, police said. Nearby, trash cans were set on fire and several stores were looted. Buffalo police and State Police in riot gear fired pepper balls and tear gas. Police had formed a line across Bailey.
In a moment captured on multiple videos, a phalanx of Buffalo police and State Police moved forward headed south on Bailey, firing pepper balls and tackling a protester as he was being interviewed by a TV crew. During that chaos, an SUV suddenly drove through the line. Videos of the scene show the SUV driving over one of the law enforcement officers.
Davis was shot twice by troopers as she drove through the police line.
She is accused of driving over Trooper Ronald L. Ensminger, who suffered a shattered pelvis and broken leg and has not been able to return to work, Erie County District Attorney John J. Flynn Jr. said Wednesday during a news conference.
At the time of the incident, authorities said a Buffalo police officer and a second trooper were also struck and suffered minor injuries, but investigators no longer believe that to be the case, Flynn said Wednesday. The Buffalo officer was not hit and the trooper was likely hit in the hand by a bullet fired by one of the other troopers.
Flynn made clear that he doesn't believe Davis' supporters' assertions that she accidentally drove over the trooper.
He said footage taken by an Erie County sheriff's helicopter which was above the scene showed many other vehicles on Bailey Avenue that night all turned around as they approached the line of police in the road.
"She didn't," Flynn said. "She plowed into that barricade," he said, noting that she continued driving and made a left hand turn, going "nine or 10 blocks" before being pulled over by police.
"She ran over a state trooper and seriously injured him and could have killed him. But thank God he didn't [die]," Flynn said.
Maki Becker