Grand jury indicts suspended jail deputy, alleges sexual contact with inmate, other domestic episodes

A suspended deputy at the Erie County Holding Center has been indicted on a misdemeanor stemming from sexual contact with a female inmate. And he faces other charges for conduct while he was both on duty and off duty outside the county jail.

A grand jury accused Robert M. Dee, 41, of Eden, with forcible touching for touching the intimate parts of female inmate sometime between March 19 and May 14 of 2019, the District Attorney’s Office said Tuesday.

Dee also obtained the inmate’s phone number and called her after she was released from custody, knowing that violated the Sheriff’s Office’s protocol, District Attorney John J. Flynn said in a news release.

The Buffalo News reported in November 2020 that Dee had been the focus of two internal investigations that year into accusations of improper contact with female inmates, neither of which involved episodes occurring between March and May of 2019.

Dee told the internal investigators he had never touched a female inmate inappropriately, and no administrative charges were lodged. However, the revelations about Dee and other Jail Management Division staff sparked legal action by the state Commission of Correction and the state Attorney General’s Office. To settle the matter, then-Sheriff Timothy B. Howard signed an accord agreeing to better investigate reports of sexual contact between his staff and inmates.

The grand jury also indicted Dee on three counts of official misconduct. The charges stem from accusations that while on duty in October, he drove his government vehicle to a park in the town of Hamburg, picked up a woman there and they had sex in his home, Flynn said.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. Support this work for $1 a month

In December, Eden police charged Dee after a domestic disturbance in his home while he was off-duty. Officers accused him of trying to choke a woman and charged him with criminal obstruction of breathing or blood circulation, a misdemeanor, and ordered him to stay away from the victim, Flynn said.

However, Dee was found to have violated the order of protection when Eden police responded to another domestic disturbance in his home on the evening of Jan. 4 and found the woman there, Flynn said. That led to a charge of criminal contempt.

A criminal contempt charge was lodged again, along with tampering with a witness, related to incidents on Jan. 18 and Feb. 20. Flynn said Dee communicated with the victim, violating the order of protection, and asked her not to comply with court orders related to his charges.

Dee remains suspended without pay, and an internal disciplinary hearing will be scheduled, Sheriff's Office spokesman Scott Zylka said after the indictments were announced.

Because the woman in the matter has domestic-violence charges pending, Flynn’s office has recused itself from her case. It is being handled by prosecutors from Wyoming County.

While the sheriff's internal investigations in 2020 led to no internal charges against Dee, they generated concerns that he should not be supervising females. Holding Center supervisors were instructed to keep him out of women’s units as much as possible, Thomas Diina, the Jail Management Division superintendent in 2020, said at the time. Sheriff’s officials also acknowledged that Dee had met his first wife while she was an inmate. She died after the two split up.

Dee later married an assistant district attorney, and for that reason Flynn stayed out of any criminal matters concerning him. Flynn had been urged to consider whether criminal charges should be lodged in the gruesome homicide of an inmate, Richard Metcalf Jr., in 2012. The Commission of Correction said Metcalf was asphyxiated when jail deputies tied the strings of a spit mask around his neck so tightly he could not breathe. Dee was one of two sergeants supervising Metcalf’s handling that evening. A special prosecutor never lodged charges in Metcalf's death. Robert Dee and Sara Dee now have a divorce case underway.

Dee remains free on the $25,000 bail he posted in Eden and is to appear before State Supreme Court Justice Deborah A. Haendiges of the “Integrated Domestic Violence Court” on May 9. Flynn's team said the misdemeanors against Dee could lead to a year in jail if convicted.

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.