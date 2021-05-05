Grand jury indicts Jamestown woman on methamphetamine charges

A federal grand jury has indicted a Jamestown woman accused of storing illegal narcotics for distribution inside her residence where young children also live, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office.

Prosecutors said 28-year-old Antasia Babcock has been charged with narcotics conspiracy, possessing with intent to distribute methamphetamine, maintaining a premises for drug use and distribution and possessing with intent to distribute methamphetamine on premises where an individual under 18 was present and resided.

If convicted, Babcock faces a mandatory minimum penalty of 10 years in prison, and a maximum of life.

On Oct. 16, 2020, the Jamestown Metro Drug Task Force executed a search warrant at Babcock’s Wescott Street residence, during which she and three small children were present, prosecutors said. Seized in the raid were one pound of suspected methamphetamine hydrochloride, drug paraphernalia and about $62,000 in cash.

Babcock was arraigned Wednesday before U.S. Magistrate Judge Jeremiah J. McCarthy and was released on conditions.

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.