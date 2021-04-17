Grand jury indicts Amherst man for attack on Capitol officer

A federal grand jury has indicted an Amherst man for his role in an attack on a Capitol District police officer and the storming of the Capitol in Washington, D.C., on Jan. 6.

Thomas F. Sibick, 35, and two other men are accused of attacking Metropolitan Police Officer Michael Fanone. The officer was dragged down Capitol steps into a mob of rioters, then tased, beaten with flagpoles and stripped of his gear.

Prosecutors say Sibick has admitted to taking Fanone's badge and radio, burying the badge in his Buffalo backyard, and then lying about it. In March, Sibick turned himself into to the FBI in Buffalo on three felony charges and two misdemeanors.

Sibick has previously contended that the badge came off while he was trying to help Fanone, and that he used the radio to call for help by pressing its emergency button. Sibick said he feared for his life and the life of the officer when he heard someone shout, "Get his gun and kill him."