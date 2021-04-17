 Skip to main content
Grand jury indicts Amherst man for attack on Capitol officer
Grand jury indicts Amherst man for attack on Capitol officer

Sibick on bodycam footage

Bodycam footage allegedly shows Thomas Sibick (circled) taking officer Michael Fanone's police radio and badge while others in the mob beat and tased the officer during the Jan. 6 Capitol Hill riots.

 Photo via U.S. Dept. of Justice court filings

A federal grand jury has indicted an Amherst man for his role in an attack on a Capitol District police officer and the storming of the Capitol in Washington, D.C., on Jan. 6.

Thomas F. Sibick, 35, and two other men are accused of attacking Metropolitan Police Officer Michael Fanone. The officer was dragged down Capitol steps into a mob of rioters, then tased, beaten with flagpoles and stripped of his gear.

Prosecutors say Sibick has admitted to taking Fanone's badge and radio, burying the badge in his Buffalo backyard, and then lying about it. In March, Sibick turned himself into to the FBI in Buffalo on three felony charges and two misdemeanors.

Sibick has previously contended that the badge came off while he was trying to help Fanone, and that he used the radio to call for help by pressing its emergency button. Sibick said he feared for his life and the life of the officer when he heard someone shout, "Get his gun and kill him."

Sibick was indicted on 10 counts: obstruction of an official proceeding, and aiding and abetting; civil disorder; assaulting, resisting or impeding certain officers; robbery; entering and remaining in a restricted building or grounds; disorderly and disruptive conduct in a restricted building or grounds; impeding ingress and egress in a restricted building or grounds; engaging in physical violence in a restricted building or grounds; impeding passage through the Capitol grounds or buildings; and act of physical violence in the Capitol grounds or buildings.

The other two men indicted along with Sibick were Albuquerque Cosper Head, 41, of Kingsport, Tenn., and Kyle J. Young, 37, of Redfield, Iowa.

Matt Glynn

