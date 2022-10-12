 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Grand Island motorcyclist faces nearly a dozen charges after reportedly fleeing deputies

  • Updated
A Grand Island man was arrested on almost a dozen charges Tuesday after he reportedly fled from deputies investigating a complaint of motorcycles racing on Grand Island Boulevard, Erie County Sheriff John C. Garcia reported.

Tyler Cooper, 37, was charged with with five traffic infractions and six misdemeanors – fleeing a police officer in a motor vehicle, obstructing governmental administration, resisting arrest, reckless driving, aggravated unlicensed driving and circumventing an interlock device.

Wanted on a warrant from Amherst, he also was arrested on an outstanding charge of criminal possession of a controlled substance. He was taken to the Erie County Holding Center and held for arraignment.

According to the report, when deputies arrived at a Grand Island Boulevard address in response to the complaint about 9:40 p.m., Cooper is accused of taking off on an unregistered motorcycle, running a red light and recklessly passing vehicles at high speed on the I-190.

Deputies later spotted Cooper in a four-wheeled vehicle on the I-190 in Buffalo, stopped it and took him into custody. Garcia said officers found the motorcycle at a collision shop in Buffalo and impounded it.

Reporter

Dale Anderson has been a Buffalo News staff reporter since 1968. He was the chief rock and pop writer for 20 years and helped establish the weekend entertainment magazine Gusto.

