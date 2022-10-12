Grand Island motorcyclist faces nearly a dozen charges after reportedly fleeing deputies

A Grand Island man was arrested on almost a dozen charges Tuesday after he reportedly fled from deputies investigating a complaint of motorcycles racing on Grand Island Boulevard, Erie County Sheriff John C. Garcia reported.
Tyler Cooper, 37, was charged with with five traffic infractions and six misdemeanors – fleeing a police officer in a motor vehicle, obstructing governmental administration, resisting arrest, reckless driving, aggravated unlicensed driving and circumventing an interlock device.
Wanted on a warrant from Amherst, he also was arrested on an outstanding charge of criminal possession of a controlled substance. He was taken to the Erie County Holding Center and held for arraignment.
According to the report, when deputies arrived at a Grand Island Boulevard address in response to the complaint about 9:40 p.m., Cooper is accused of taking off on an unregistered motorcycle, running a red light and recklessly passing vehicles at high speed on the I-190.
- Bills' A.J. Epenesa is second player in 2 weeks ejected for contact with referee John Hussey
- Four related fatal shootings in Clarence, Newstead called 'family tragedy'
- Bill Maher on the future – which, just maybe, he can actually see
- Biden, storyteller in chief, spins yarns that often unravel, leading to criticism
- 'Why?': Motive elusive in murder-suicide that left 4 family members dead in Clarence, Newstead
- Sabres' preseason clarified final roster, revealed notable breakout candidate
- Observations: Bills getting healthier at a good time with Chiefs on tap
- Alan Pergament: Nantz, Romo don't sweat small stuff, focus on celebrating Bills before Chiefs game
- Three questions: What to remember and what to worry about after Bills' epic, 38-3 rout
- Driver hits Clarence residence, gets hospitalized because BAC is so high
- Upon Further Review: First career interception does little to lift Kaiir Elam's spirits despite big win
- Report Card: Defense, coaching shine in Bills' blowout win
- Erie County real estate transactions
- Jim Kubiak: How Josh Allen, Bills used unique seven-man protections on two long Gabe Davis touchdowns
- Alan Pergament: Here's why Bills-Chiefs isn't in prime time and is being played in Kansas City
Deputies later spotted Cooper in a four-wheeled vehicle on the I-190 in Buffalo, stopped it and took him into custody. Garcia said officers found the motorcycle at a collision shop in Buffalo and impounded it.
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.