Grand Island motorcyclist faces nearly a dozen charges after reportedly fleeing deputies

A Grand Island man was arrested on almost a dozen charges Tuesday after he reportedly fled from deputies investigating a complaint of motorcycles racing on Grand Island Boulevard, Erie County Sheriff John C. Garcia reported.

Tyler Cooper, 37, was charged with with five traffic infractions and six misdemeanors – fleeing a police officer in a motor vehicle, obstructing governmental administration, resisting arrest, reckless driving, aggravated unlicensed driving and circumventing an interlock device.

Wanted on a warrant from Amherst, he also was arrested on an outstanding charge of criminal possession of a controlled substance. He was taken to the Erie County Holding Center and held for arraignment.

According to the report, when deputies arrived at a Grand Island Boulevard address in response to the complaint about 9:40 p.m., Cooper is accused of taking off on an unregistered motorcycle, running a red light and recklessly passing vehicles at high speed on the I-190.

Deputies later spotted Cooper in a four-wheeled vehicle on the I-190 in Buffalo, stopped it and took him into custody. Garcia said officers found the motorcycle at a collision shop in Buffalo and impounded it.