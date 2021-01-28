Grand Island man sentenced to prison, post-release supervision in 2019 attempted arson

A Grand Island man Thursday in Erie County Court was sentenced to 3 1/2 years in prison, followed by 2 1/2 years of post-release supervision, a year after he pleaded guilty to setting fire to his Ransom Road apartment in 2019, according to the Erie County District Attorney's Office.

As part of his sentence, prosecutors said the court issued an order of protection against 35-year-old Robert L. Shoemaker, ordering him to stay away from the apartment building.

At about 10 p.m. on Jan. 31, 2019, Shoemaker used a lighter to start the fire by setting clothing ablaze.

The fire was largely contained to Shoemaker’s apartment and a hallway, but 11 of his neighbors had to be evacuated from the building.

Damage to the building was estimated at $100,000.

Shoemaker pleaded guilty to one count of second-degree attempted arson on Jan. 30, 2020.

District Attorney John J. Flynn commended the Erie County Sheriff’s Office and the Grand Island Fire Department for their work in responding to the fire and investigating the incident.

