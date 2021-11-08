 Skip to main content
Grand Island man pleads guilty to animal cruelty charge
A Grand Island man has pleaded guilty before Erie County Court Judge Susan Eagan to one count of aggravated cruelty to animals, according to the Erie County District Attorney's Office.

Brian N. Cline

Prosecutors said that 43-year-old Brian N. Cline admitted that he intentionally hit and kicked a toy poodle on March 12, 2020, inside his home on Baseline Road. The owner of the dog found the deceased animal in a crate the following morning. A necropsy determined that the dog died from blunt force trauma.

Cline faces a maximum of two years in jail when he is sentenced on Jan. 14, 2022. He remains free on his own recognizance as the charge is nonqualifying for bail. 

