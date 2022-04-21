Grand Island man faces hate crime charge in reported assault

A Grand Island man faces hate crime charges after authorities said that he assaulted a woman and directed racial epithets at her.

During a news conference Wednesday at the Sheriff's Office, Sheriff John C. Garcia said Charles Vacanti, 46, was arrested Wednesday and has since been held at the Erie County Holding Center.

Vacanti is accused of striking the victim on the head with pool cue about 4 a.m. March 19 in San-Dees Pub on Ferry Road on Grand Island. Garcia described the victim as an Asian woman. Prior to striking the victim, Garcia said Vacanti directed racial epithets toward her, which qualified it as a hate crime.

The case was investigated by Sheriff's deputies. Garcia said the case was presented to the Erie County District Attorney's Office, which advised the Sheriff's Office on the charges to pursue against Vacanti.

Vacanti has been charged one count of felony assault with intent to cause injury with a weapon as a hate crime and a misdemeanor count of criminal possession of a weapon with intent to use.

